Woman charged with murder in stabbing of Eastpointe McDonald's manager

A 26-year-old woman has been arraigned on charges relating to the fatal stabbing of a McDonald's restaurant manager in Eastpointe, Michigan.

Afeni Badu Muhammad, of Eastpointe. was in the 38th District Court Friday afternoon, before Judge Kathleen G. Galen. She is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, according to the press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's office. The murder charge carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without parole. The weapon charge is a five-year felony.

Bond was set at $25 million, cash/surety only, the prosecutor reported. Muhammad's next court appearance will be a probable cause conference on July 23. A preliminary exam is scheduled for July 30.

In the meantime, Muhammad is held at the Macomb County Jail.

The victim, Jennifer Harris, 39, of Mt. Clemens, was stabbed multiple times during Thursday's assault.

Harris had sent Muhammad home early on Thursday, but Muhammad later returned with a knife and entered through the employee entrance, the prosecutor's report said. She is then alleged to have stabbed the manager multiple times.

A customer who saw the altercation was also lawfully carrying a concealed weapon and fired his weapon in an attempt to stop the assault. The suspect was then followed by the armed customer and held at gunpoint until Eastpointe police arrived.

Harris had worked at the McDonald's restaurant for 15 years. She was the mother of six children.

"This is an absolutely senseless and heartbreaking tragedy," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said about the fatal assault.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones," the restaurant's owner/operator Yusef Alcodray said in a statement.

NOTE: The above video originally aired July 10, 2025.