Democrat Carl Marlinga concedes to Rep. John James in Michigan's 10th District race

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Democratic Party challenger Carl Marlinga has conceded Michigan's 10th Congressional District race to incumbent Republican Rep. John James. 

In his concession statement, Marlinga said, "While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, I am incredibly grateful for the support and dedication of the people who stood by me throughout this campaign.

"This race was about more than just a seat in Congress—it was about standing up for our shared values. We ran to protect Social Security and Medicare, defend reproductive rights, and ensure that every voice in this district was heard," Marlinga continued. "Though we didn't win, the fight for these issues continues. I will always remain committed to advocating for the working families of Michigan's 10th District. We may not have won the race, but our vision for a fairer, stronger future for all Michiganders remains as strong as ever."

CBS News had not yet projected a winner in the race when Marlinga conceded Wednesday morning. 

The race was a rematch of 2022, when James narrowly defeated Marlinga by a margin of 1,600 votes, earning him his first term in Congress.

Republicans have occupied the state's 10th Congressional seat since 2002. 

