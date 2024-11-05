Rep. John James aims to keep 10th District seat in rematch with Democrat Carl Marlinga

(CBS DETROIT) — In a rematch from 2022, voters in Michigan's 10th Congressional District will choose between incumbent Republican Rep. John James and Democratic Party challenger Carl Marlinga.

James defeated Marlinga by a narrow margin of 1,600 votes in 2022, earning his first term in Congress.

Republicans have occupied the seat since 2002. Former Representative Candice Miller beat Marlinga that year and served the district from 2002 to 2014.

The 10th district, reformed this year after a court-ordered redrawing of Michigan's 13 districts, includes parts of Macomb and Oakland counties. The new map of the state's legislature boundaries was approved by federal judges earlier this year, concluding a case in which the court previously found that several Detroit-area districts' maps were illegally influenced by race.

The candidates

Prior to being elected, James, 43, served in the U.S. Army for eight years as an aviation officer and was president of a supply chain and logistics solutions group. James lost U.S. Senate races in 2018 and 2020 to incumbents Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters. He was unopposed in the Republican primary earlier this year. James and his wife, Elizabeth, have three sons and live in Shelby Township.

Marlinga, 77, worked 20 years as Macomb County Prosecutor and nearly nine years as a circuit court judge for the county. He's currently self-employed as an arbitrator and mediator in Sterling Heights. Marlinga beat out three other candidates in the Democratic Primary.

Key issues

Marlinga said he is focused on ensuring there are good-paying U.S. jobs, protecting abortion rights, keeping down inflation, protecting the Great Lakes and making sure the justice system works for everyone. On gun control, the former Macomb County Prosecutor says he supports red flag laws.

Since taking office, James has sponsored bills focused on the economy, education, energy, health and veterans. He currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee. James supports protections for the Second Amendment.