Canadian wildfire smoke triggers air quality alert in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Smoke from the Canadian wildfires made its way into Michigan again on Sunday and is expected to linger throughout the day on Monday.

Officials issued an Air Quality Action Day on Sunday, which has been extended through Monday, July 17.

As the smoke moves across the state, residents can expect to see hazy conditions in some areas.

The Air Quality Action Day has been extended through tomorrow, Monday July 17th, for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5) due to wildfire smoke moving across Michigan. For more info: https://t.co/6eB3HPiTrB #miwx pic.twitter.com/LON0w3gIX7 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 16, 2023

According to the IQAir Air Quality Index, as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Detroit ranked No. 9 in the world for worst air quality.

Individuals in sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory disease, heart disease, children and older adults, should limit their time outside.

"Anyone can get sick from exposure to wildfire smoke, but some people are more sensitive to particle pollution," said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in a release. "Adults aged 65 and older, pregnant people, children, and people with lung and heart conditions may be more likely to get sick if they breathe in wildfire smoke. Symptoms from breathing in particle pollution can include wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. If you have asthma, follow your asthma control action plan or contact your health care provider if you have symptoms. If you have heart disease and experience these symptoms, contact your health care provider."

State officials have created a webpage with information on signing up for alerts, the health effects of wildfire smoke, how to reduce risk and more!

These air quality alerts come after Michigan residents experienced poor air quality in June, ranking among the worst in the world, due to the Canadian wildfire smoke.