Canadian border officers seize $24M in cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

Canadian border authorities stopped more than 430 pounds of cocaine from entering Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry.

The Canada Border Services Agency says that on July 23, officers flagged a commercial truck arriving from the U.S. for a secondary examination.

While inspecting the trailer, border officers say they uncovered seven duffel bags containing 197 kilograms, or approximately 434 pounds, of suspected cocaine. The estimated street value is $24.6 million.

Border officers arrested Onkar Kalsi, 29, of Caledon, Ontario. Kalsi has been charged by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

An investigation is ongoing.

"This significant cocaine seizure highlights the critical role our border services officers play in disrupting the illegal flow of drugs into Canada. This success is a result of their vigilance and dedication, as well as the strength of our ongoing collaboration with the RCMP to protect our communities," said Michael Prosia, Regional Director General – Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency, in a statement.

In May, an Ontario man was arrested after border officers seized more than $23 million worth of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge. In June, $23.3 million worth of cocaine was seized at the Blue Water Bridge crossing in Port Huron.

Canadian officials say that between Jan. 1 and July 10, 2025, border officers have seized more than 2,566 pounds of cocaine originating from the U.S. and approximately 1,100 pounds of cocaine from other countries combined.