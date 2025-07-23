More than $20 million worth of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge, authorities say

An Ontario, Canada, man was charged after Canadian Border Services Agency officers seized more than $20 million worth of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge two months ago, authorities said on Wednesday.

Kambiz Karandish, 55, of Richmond Hill, Ontario, was charged by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

"When CBSA intercepts an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into Canada, they are acting as our first line of defence against organized crime and those who would profit from the illegal drug trade," said Gary Anandasangaree, minister of Public Safety, in a statement. "In tandem with the RCMP, they are protecting communities throughout Canada and demonstrating to us all that keeping our borders secure is a national public safety priority."

According to a news release on Wednesday, border officers were at the bridge's port of entry on May 23 when they found 187.5 kilograms of drugs during a search of a commercial truck that was attempting to cross into Canada from the United States. Authorities say a secondary search uncovered two suitcases and five garbage bags containing 161 bricks of the alleged cocaine.

The drugs were estimated to be about $23.4 million in value.

"The ongoing efforts of our border services officers to intercept narcotics and weapons is to be commended. The CBSA is continually adapting to be in a position to stop criminals by disrupting their evolving smuggling and concealment attempts. We use all tools and intelligence at our disposal to stop narcotics from reaching our streets," aid Michael Prosia, regional director generalof the agency's Southern Ontario region.