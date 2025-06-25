Canadian border officers seize $23.3M in cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

Storm damage in Metro Detroit; Dr. Hoover murder court proceedings; and other top stories

Border officers stopped more than 400 pounds of cocaine from entering Canada via the Blue Water Bridge crossing in Port Huron.

On June 12, the Canada Border Services Agency flagged a commercial truck arriving from the United States at the bridge port of entry for a second examination. While inspecting the truck's trailer with the help of a detector dog, Canadian officials say border officers found 161 bricks of suspected cocaine in six boxes.

Canada Border Services Agency

The total weight of the suspected cocaine was 187 kilograms, or roughly 412 pounds, with an estimated street value of $23.3 million.

Border officers arrested 27-year-old Karamveer Singh of Brampton, Ontario, and turned him over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Singh has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

"This seizure underscores the vital importance of cross-agency collaboration, and highlights the fantastic work by the CBSA and the Ontario RCMP in safeguarding Canadian communities from the smuggling of illicit narcotics into Canada," said Superintendent Dale Foote, Officer in Charge of RCMP Central Region Border Integrity, in a statement.

Canadian officials say border officers have seized more than 2,100 pounds of cocaine at Southern Ontario ports of entry in 2025.