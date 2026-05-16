Boil water advisories lifted for Oakland County communities after water main break

Boil water advisories have been lifted for the Oakland County, Michigan, communities impacted by the water main break that happened in Auburn Hills earlier this month, the Great Lakes Water Authority said Saturday.

The restrictions ended for Orion Township, the Village of Lake Orion, the northern portion of Auburn Hills, the northwest corner of Rochester Hills and for all residents in Oakland Township who were impacted, according to the agency. The move comes after water quality testing on the agency's system and local systems came back clear.

Oakland County officials say homeowners who were under an advisory now need to flush their water, clean and flush appliances that use water, clean their hot water tanks and replace water filters throughout the home. Learn more about how to complete each action here.

The break on the agency's 42-inch water transmission main happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials said. Crews had been monitoring it after discovering a leak on May 6. The broken section was removed early Monday and replaced on Tuesday.

Suzanne Coffey, CEO of the agency, said the pipe was about 50 years old, breaking well before its expected 100-year lifespan.

Residents in impacted communities were asked to restrict water usage while crews made the repair. The agency said its three water trucks gave out 31,700 gallons of water to affected residents.

According to Coffey, the agency doesn't expect people impacted or businesses to receive credits or reimbursement, though some communities may explore local options.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on May 14, 2026.