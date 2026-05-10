Water main break in Oakland County leads officials to ask some residents to restrict usage

Officials in several Oakland County communities are asking their residents to restrict water usage after a main break in Auburn Hills, Michigan, early Sunday.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said the break on its 42-inch water transmission main in River Woods Park happened around 1:30 a.m. Crews with the agency had been monitoring the main after discovering a leak in it on Wednesday.

Due to the break, Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and Orion Township are urging all of their residents to conserve water and use it only for necessary purposes. The agency said in a news release Sunday that people should "be prepared to be out of water for a minimum of 14 days."

Auburn Hills residents and businesses in the area between Taylor Road and the city's northern border are experiencing a water outage Sunday afternoon, according to officials, who have declared a state of emergency. They added that anyone in the area between Taylor Road and the intersection of University Drive and Cross Creek Parkway is under a mandatory boil water advisory.

City of Auburn Hills

As of Sunday morning, residents in the northwest portion of Rochester Hills are under a boil water advisory.

"Our system is currently stable because we switched into our emergency operational state, however the drop in pressure during that transition necessitates the Boil Water Advisory," officials said in a news release.

Rochester Hills, Michigan, residents within the area that's shaded red were under a boil water advisory on May 10, 2026, due to a water main break in a nearby community. CBS News Detroit

A water use restriction in Rochester Hills went into effect at 9 a.m. for all residents. City officials are asking people to try to avoid running dishwashers and washing machines, watering their lawns or using water for recreation. They said in a social media post Sunday morning that water pressure in portions of the community was extremely low.

Orion Township officials, who declared a state of emergency on Saturday, said water service to nonessential businesses will be shut off in an effort to preserve the remaining supply for essential needs, including public health and safety.

"At the current rate of usage, the likelihood of the water tower being depleted before the end of the day remains high," officials in Orion Township said in a Facebook post early Sunday afternoon.

The water authority says it has sent its three water trucks to impacted communities to provide residents with one-gallon containers of water.

The blue stars mark where the Great Lakes Water Authority has sent a water truck to provide water to residents impacted by a water main break that happened in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on May 10, 2026. Great Lakes Water Authority

Lake Orion Community Schools, located within Orion Township, says all of its schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. The district added that it will work with Orion Township and the water authority to determine a plan moving forward.

The West Bloomfield Police Department says there were water pressure issues across the community on Sunday morning and that crews were working to address the issue. As of Sunday afternoon, the township is not under a boil water advisory.

The agency said at 11:47 a.m. in a Facebook post that it had isolated the break and was working to remove standing water from the site.

Once the standing water is gone, crews are expected to remove and replace the damaged pipe, according to the agency.