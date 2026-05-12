Oakland County water emergency: Update expected Tuesday on repair status

A water emergency continues for part of Oakland County, Michigan, in the aftermath of a 42-inch water main breaking early Sunday and disrupting service to multiple communities.

The Great Lakes Water Authority has been monitoring the water main conditions since Wednesday, when a leak was discovered in River Woods Park in Auburn Hills.

The broken water pipe section was removed early Monday morning. Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Suzanne Coffey said the pipe was about 50 years old, breaking well before its expected 100-year lifespan.

Crews have been working around the clock and GLWA expects to provide an update today on the status of the water main and repair schedule.

"GLWA continues to urge the residents of Orion Township, the Village of Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, and Auburn Hills to restrict their water usage to only what is absolutely necessary for hydration and basic sanitation for the duration of the emergency. Please do not run dishwashers, washing machines, or water your lawn," the water authority said Monday afternoon.

One of the emergency water stations that have been operating in Oakland County, providing drinking water to those affected by low or no water pressure after a water main broke on May 10, 2026. Great Lake Water Authority

Here's what you need to know for Tuesday, May 12:

Schools

School closings have mostly eased up.

Lake Orion Community Schools are closed on Tuesday and expect to be closed through Thursday. The concern is the lack of restroom facilities at most of the buildings.

Businesses

Business operations are on a case-by-case basis, depending on water access to the location.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority and the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce said they are working on a plan to support affected businesses.

Stellantis said its Chrysler Technology Center, Chrysler Office Building, Featherstone Road Engineering Center and Quality Engineering Center will be open "for essential operations only until further notice." Employees who can work remotely should continue to do so in the meantime.

The Oakland County Michigan Works! Office encourages workers who are laid off due to the water main break to seek the assistance of their office should they file for unemployment benefits.

Water supplies

Multiple water distribution sites opened starting Sunday to provide drinking water to area residents. The services have been in high demand. GLWA said its teams distributed over 7,000 gallons of water on Sunday alone.

The GLWA teams will be set up from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice at:

Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court.

Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road.

Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street.

Oakview Middle School in Lake Orion Community Schools does have water service and is one of the designated areas for residents to visit for restrooms and water filling.

Boil water advisories

In areas where a boil water advisory is in effect, the impacted residents should use commercially bottled water or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute, then let it cool before using.

Water restrictions

While the city of Pontiac is not directly impacted by the water main break, Mayor Mike McGuinness has asked Pontiac residents to temporarily limit outdoor water use such as lawn watering and irrigation to help ease the demand on the water supply.

CBS News Detroit will continue to follow this story on air, online and on our social media accounts.