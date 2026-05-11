Oakland County water main emergency: schools closed, water conservation requests

A State of Emergency remains in effect for Oakland County, Michigan, with multiple communities having little to no water service after a 42-inch water main burst over the weekend.

The resulting disruptions include numerous school and business closings, remote work instructions and finding alternate sites for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

It could be two weeks – or more – before water service returns to normal.

The Great Lakes Water Authority has monitored the water main conditions since Wednesday, when a leak was discovered in River Woods Park in Auburn Hills. Orion Township declared a local state of emergency on Saturday as a precaution.

The circumstances significantly worsened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the water main broke.

"GLWA would typically isolate such a break and begin repair immediately, however, given the layout of the water systems in this area, immediately isolating would have caused loss of water within hours to all of Orion Township and part of Auburn Hills," the water authority said.

"Since the leak was found, GLWA has been working diligently with the communities to reroute water and to avoid this circumstance. Despite our best efforts, the water main broke before the rerouting could be completed."

Here's what you need to know for Monday, May 11

State of Emergency

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency on Sunday for the affected areas, providing state resources such as the Michigan State Police to the affected communities.

Water conservation

The communities of Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and Orion Township have urged all of their residents to conserve water and use it only for necessary purposes.

"We have a very limited supply of water, so the thought and the fear of an emergency where we're having to help other people or fight a fire would be catastrophic for our community," Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said Sunday.

The City of Auburn Hills has warned that "instances of water use for non-essential purposes during the State of Emergency will be investigated, and violators may be prosecuted."

The City of Rochester Hills is asking its residents to "shorten your shower" and delay use of dishwashers, washing machines and lawn sprinklers. "We know you still need to live life, but extra use puts extra strain on the system," the notice said.

The City of Auburn Hills issued this map of residents affected by a water main break on May 10, 2026. City of Auburn Hills, Michigan

Boil water advisories

In areas where a boil water advisory is in effect, the impacted residents should use commercially bottled water or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute, then let it cool before using.

The blue stars mark where the Great Lakes Water Authority has sent a water truck to provide water to residents impacted by a water main break that happened in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on May 10, 2026. Great Lakes Water Authority

Emergency water supplies

Three water trucks were assigned on Sunday to assist Oakland County residents who are in the affected communities.

The trucks, unless they are being refilled, are expected to be at the following locations.

Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court, Orion Township.

Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road, Auburn Hills. The City of Auburn Hills said water distribution would resume at 8 a.m. Monday.

Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street, Village of Lake Orion.

Oakview Middle School, 917 Lake George Road, Oakland Township, is the only school within the Lake Orion Community Schools district that has water service. Given the circumstances, the district says the middle school will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for area residents who are in need of restrooms and bottle-filling stations.

School closings

The schools that are closed Monday include Avondale and Lake Orion school districts.

Oakland County Community College in Auburn Hills will have remote classes only.

Updates to the school closings are posted on the CBS Detroit website.

Business operations

A Stellantis spokesperson said all employees working at its facilities in Auburn Hills should work from home on Monday unless notified by management.

Restaurants, ice cream shops and hair salons also closed Sunday during what would otherwise have been a busy day for many of them.