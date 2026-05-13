Water usage restrictions lifted for Oakland County communities impacted by 42-inch main break

Water pressure has been restored, and water-use restrictions have been lifted for all Oakland County communities impacted by a massive water main break in River Woods Park in Auburn Hills last weekend.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says a 42-inch water main was restored to service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and that water is flowing to the impacted communities of Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills, the Village of Lake Orion and Orion Township. These communities are now flushing their systems.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for Orion Township, the Village of Lake Orion, the northern section of Auburn Hills and the northwest corner of Rochester Hills until all water quality testing is completed. Multi-day testing will begin shortly.

In the meantime, water distribution sites will remain open. Three water trucks, capable of providing 2,000 one-gallon containers each trip, are deployed in Orion Township (Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court), Auburn Hills (Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road) and the Village of Lake Orion (Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Rochester Hills is operating a water distribution center in the Von Mur parking lot at 400 North Adams Road from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Officials say a break occurred at 1:30 a.m. on May 10 on GLWA's 42-inch water transmission main in River Woods Park. Crews had been monitoring the main since it was found to be leaking on May 6.

The broken water pipe section was removed early Monday morning, and the pipe was replaced Tuesday morning. GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey said the pipe was about 50 years old, breaking well before its expected 100-year lifespan.