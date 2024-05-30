Blue skies and sunshine in store for Southeast Michigan on Friday
(CBS DETROIT) - Continuing high pressure over Michigan will keep Friday sunny and warm.
Temperatures will begin the day in the mid-40s and warm into the mid- to upper-70s late in the afternoon. Blue skies and sunshine will begin and end the day, while winds will be calm in the morning and change to the south at 5 to 8 miles per hour in the afternoon.
If you're headed to the Detroit Grand Prix over the next few days, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a good amount of sunshine. However, there will be a chance of rain beginning as early as Saturday afternoon, but more likely into Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
