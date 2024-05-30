Watch CBS News
Blue skies and sunshine in store for Southeast Michigan on Friday

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Continuing high pressure over Michigan will keep Friday sunny and warm. 

Temperatures will begin the day in the mid-40s and warm into the mid- to upper-70s late in the afternoon. Blue skies and sunshine will begin and end the day, while winds will be calm in the morning and change to the south at 5 to 8 miles per hour in the afternoon.

tomorrow-5-panel.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If you're headed to the Detroit Grand Prix over the next few days, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a good amount of sunshine. However, there will be a chance of rain beginning as early as Saturday afternoon, but more likely into Saturday night or early Sunday morning. 

day-2.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 9:12 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

