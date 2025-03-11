Watch CBS News
Billy Joel postpones Detroit show to November due to medical condition

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Billy Joel has postponed his upcoming show at Detroit's Ford Field with Stevie Nicks to Nov. 15 due to a medical condition.

The music icon recently had surgery and is undergoing physical therapy, according to a news release. The Detroit show was initially scheduled for March 29. Joel first announced the show in September 2024.

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding," Joel said in a statement.

The tour will resume on July 5 at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The postponement affected dates for shows in Toronto, Syracuse, New York, Salt Lake City, Edinburgh, Scotland, Charlotte, and Milwaukee. 

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

