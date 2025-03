Charges pending in hyperbaric chamber explosion; Gilchrist runs for governor; and more top stories Charges are pending in the case of a hyperbaric chamber explosion that killed a Michigan boy who was getting care. Warren Police have shot and killed a man who was armed with an ice pick. U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the cost of eggs. Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist has announced he is running for governor. More top stories.