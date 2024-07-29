Photos of the 2024 Paris Olympics capture amazing moments of athletes in action

Day three of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris saw more dramatic moments as athletes continued advancing through the rounds of their sports. There were moments of triumph for some. Others faced heartbreaking eliminations.
Medals were awarded in some swimming, fencing and men's gymnastics events, while basketball, rugby, surfing, volleyball, judo, skateboarding, artistic gymnastics and synchronized diving competitions progressed.
Here are some captivating photos of Olympians in action.
Surfing
Synchronized diving
Boxing
Skateboarding
Cycling BMX freestyle
Artistic gymnastics
Fencing
Rugby
Judo
Basketball
Table tennis
Beach volleyball
