U.S. men win their first Olympic gymnastics medal in 16 years

Team USA's men gymnasts captured their first Olympic medal in the team event in 16 years, capturing a bronze with consistent performances from all five members. Japan won gold and China won silver.

Led by star Frederick Richard, the team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik are the first American men to win a team gymnastics event at the Games since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Japan captured its eighth team gold medal — winning by just 0.532 points — after China's Su Weide fell twice off the horizontal bar, the Associated Press reported.

Frederick Richard of United States reacts after his performance on the horizontal bar on July 29, 2024 at the Men's Team Final in gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Mike Blake / REUTERS

Team USA Gymnastics posted a celebratory message on social media after the men's team won the bronze.

"For the first time since 2008, the U.S. Men are taking home hardware in the Olympic Team Competition!" USA Gymnastics wrote. "Congratulations to Asher, Paul, Brody, Stephen & Frederick - you are Olympic Medalists!"

Great Britain came in fourth place and Ukraine took fifth place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.