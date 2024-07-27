Here are all the gymnastics moves named after Simone Biles

Simone Biles wins all-around title at U.S. Gymnastics trials, setting stage for Olympics

Simone Biles has the chance to make history at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris — but the "GOAT of gymnastics" has already made an indelible impact on the sport.

The seven-time Olympic medalist has five gymnastics skills named after her. Moves are named after the first gymnast who completes them in an international competition, according to the International Gymnastics Federation Code of Points. The move must also be above a certain difficulty level.

Here's what to know about the gymnastics moves named after Simone Biles.

The Biles (Floor)

This floor move was the first skill to be named after the 27-year-old Olympian. The move is a double layout with a half-twist in the second flip.

Biles first performed the move at the 2013 World Championships. She was just 16 years old at the time.

Biles performs "The Biles" during the floor portion of the 2013 World Championships. Getty

The Biles (Vault)

This vault move, which Biles nailed during the 2018 World Championships, is a half-twist onto the vaulting table and a front double full somersault off.

Biles performs "The Biles" on the vault at the 2018 World Championships. Getty

The Biles II (Floor)

The second floor move named after Biles is a triple-double that she landed at the 2019 World Championships. The move includes two flips and three twists.

Biles performs the "Biles II" on the floor at the 2019 World Championships. Getty/AP

The Biles (Beam)



Biles also had a beam move named after her at the 2019 World Championship. This move, also called "The Biles," is a dismount from the balance beam that involves two twists and two flips.

Biles performs "The Biles" on the balance beam at the 2019 World Championships. Getty

The Biles II (Vault)

This vault move was named after Biles at the World Championships in 2023. It is a Yurchenko-style vault with two flips in a pike position.

Biles was seen practicing the move ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles performs the "Biles II" vault with coach Laurent Landi on the vault mat during the 2023 World Championships. Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

A sixth skill?

On Friday, Biles submitted a new element for the uneven bars — and if she executes it during the Games, it will be named for her. The move involves a hip circle forward with 1.5 turns to a handstand, and is a variation of a move she already performs early in her uneven bars routine.

And if she makes it, she would become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill in all four events.