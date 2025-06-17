Watch CBS News
Monroe County officials investigate deaths of teen, man as murder-suicide

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of two people found shot in a Beford Township home over the weekend have been ruled a murder-suicide. 

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says the bodies of 17-year-old Gwendolyn Fay Smith and 33-year-old Ryne Jacob Leist, both of Temperance, were found dead inside a residence in the 1600 block of West Sterns Road on June 14. 

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has ruled Smith's death a homicide and Leist's death a suicide. Both died from gunshot wounds, officials said. 

Smith was a 2025 graduate of Bedford Public Schools. Goodnough says rumors of Leist being employed as a coach with Bedford schools are untrue, and that Leist is a "known acquaintance" of Smith, but that there is no evidence to indicate that the two were dating, saying, "they were merely acquaintances."

