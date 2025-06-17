Monroe County officials investigate deaths of teen, man as murder-suicide

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of two people found shot in a Beford Township home over the weekend have been ruled a murder-suicide.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says the bodies of 17-year-old Gwendolyn Fay Smith and 33-year-old Ryne Jacob Leist, both of Temperance, were found dead inside a residence in the 1600 block of West Sterns Road on June 14.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has ruled Smith's death a homicide and Leist's death a suicide. Both died from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Smith was a 2025 graduate of Bedford Public Schools. Goodnough says rumors of Leist being employed as a coach with Bedford schools are untrue, and that Leist is a "known acquaintance" of Smith, but that there is no evidence to indicate that the two were dating, saying, "they were merely acquaintances."