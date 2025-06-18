Authorities identify two teens found shot to death in Monroe County, Michigan

Residents react after two teens found dead outside vehicle in Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified the two people who were found shot to death outside a vehicle on Tuesday in Raisinville Township, Michigan.

In an update on Wednesday, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the teens were identified as 16-year-olds Faith Hamilton and Landon Lafond. Goodnough did not release the manner of death pending a report from the coroner's office.

Goodnough said Hamilton's uncle was the one who found the teens on Heiss Road near Steffas Road after tracking her phone.

Goodnough said the teens, who appeared to be in a dating relationship, were in contact with each other Tuesday morning before ending up at the location. He said investigators found writings inside Lafond's vehicle indicating that he intended "to take both Faith and his life."

At this time, the sheriff's office is not calling the incident a murder-suicide.

Goodnough said there is no connection to the suspected murder-suicide that happened over the weekend in Bedford Township. In that case, authorities allege that 17-year-old Gwendolyn Smith was shot and killed by 33-year-old Ryne Leist, who worked as a bowling coach. Investigators said Leist then shot himself.

"It's been tragic. It's been a significant impact on our community," Goodnough said.

An investigation is ongoing.