Monroe County teen, man found dead inside Bedford Township home

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it calls a "tragic incident" after two people were found dead inside a Bedford Township, Michigan, home over the weekend.

Authorities say 17-year-old Gwendolyn Fay Smith and 33-year-old Ryne Jacob Leist, both of Temperance, were found dead inside a residence in the 1600 block of West Sterns Road on June 14.

Smith, according to the sheriff's office, was a 2025 graduate of Bedford Public Schools.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to their deaths. The sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results from the Lucas County Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death.

"Sheriff detectives are working diligently to conduct a complete investigation into this tragic incident; we ask for the communities' patience as this investigation continues," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "The Sheriff is confident there is no threat to the community."