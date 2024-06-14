Average temperatures, less humidity in store for Southeast Michigan

It's about to get HOT! NEXT Weather Forecast (6/14/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - After storms moved through Thursday, we'll experience closer-to-normal high temperatures and less humidity through the end of the week.

More sunshine will move in Friday, with highs reaching around 80 degrees and a north wind between 6 and 8 miles per hour.

A heat wave is headed our way after the weekend. Stay tuned to CBS News Detroit for your latest NEXT Weather forecast. Watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.