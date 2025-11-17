Archbishop Weisenburger speaks on plans to restructure Archdiocese of Detroit

The Archdiocese of Detroit is about to undergo some changes after announcing on Sunday plans to restructure over the next two years. The restructuring includes potentially closing churches.

When Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger came to Detroit in the spring, he says plans were already in the works to start restructuring.

"I arrived here and I was immediately told, we've been looking at this for a long time. We realize there's issues. We need to do what so many other prudent, thoughtful dioceses have done across the United States," Weisenburger said.

At its peak, the archdiocese had 1.5 million catholics. That number has dwindled, closer now to 900,000.

"If we look across the diocese on any given Sunday, our statistics tell us that we have more around 150,000 people who are active, who are regularly attending Mass and supporting their parish communities. So that helps to paint the picture of the why," the Rev. Mario Amore.

The archdiocese has more than 200 parishes, and most of the active priests are over the age of 50. It's a big concern for parishioners who fear their church may be forced to close.

When asked how many churches are expected to close in the next two years, Weisenburger said, "We don't know how many parishes or communities might merge, or how many buildings may close. There is no list and no preset number."

Churches have been asked to compile data that will help the diocese figure it out. By the end of this process, the archbishop has hope for the future.

"I think our church will begin to be understood once again, as that place where real life is experienced and found," Weisenburger said.

The archdiocese created a website with details about the restructuring and a timeline for the changes.