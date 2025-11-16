Archdiocese of Detroit to restructure amid drop in mass attendees and priests

The Archdiocese of Detroit says it will undergo a restructuring process that could result in some church buildings closing and parishes merging.

According to the archdiocese, fewer people attending Mass and participating in the sacraments, and a shrinking number of priests prompted the need for the reorganization.

"Many of our churches were built during a time of tremendous growth, when more than 1.5 million Catholics called this Archdiocese home. Today, our Catholic census is closer to 900,000, with a smaller number regularly attending Mass," Archbishop Edward Weisenburger said in a letter to parishioners.

Weisenburger added that the archdiocese has been struggling to maintain buildings, ministries and structures that were "designed for a much larger Church."

The archdiocese says Weisenburger was scheduled to host 17 listening sessions with priests between March and August to prepare for the restructure, which is scheduled to be implemented from July 2027 to July 2028.

"Our restructuring effort will take place in multiple phases, with several opportunities for engagement and input from members of the faithful," the archdiocese said on its website. "By the end of the process, each parish in the Archdiocese of Detroit will become part of a 'pastorate,' a grouping of one or more parishes led by a single pastor and his team."

Decisions to merge parishes or close church buildings have not yet been made.

The archdiocese says 30 other dioceses across the United States are currently going through a similar process.

Weisenburger was installed as the sixth archbishop of Detroit in March, following the resignation and retirement of Allen Vigneron.