Watch CBS News
Technology

Analyzing artificial intelligence after calls for regulation

/ CBS Detroit

Analyzing artificial intelligence after calls for regulation
Analyzing artificial intelligence after calls for regulation 09:35

(CBS DETROIT) - Dozens of industry leaders are calling for artificial intelligence regulation, warning it could lead to the threat of extinction.

Experts argue that mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority.

Hajj Flemings, CEO of Rebrand Cities and found of Prompt Camp, spoke with CBS News Detroit on Wednesday to further discuss the concerns of AI and the workforce.

Watch the full conversation with Flemings in the video above.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 10:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.