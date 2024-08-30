Alcohol sales to begin Saturday during Michigan football season opener

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan football will face off against Fresno State on Saturday in its first game of the season.

This will also be the first season fans can buy alcohol at Michigan Stadium.

Staff at the stadium were busy on Friday getting ready to welcome tens of thousands of fans at the home opener, including setting up its new alcohol service stands.

Organizers came up with a system for safely serving alcohol to fans in crowds that exceed 100,000 people on game days.

"Every time a guest will come up to purchase alcohol, they'll be required to show ID, even if they've been required to show it before," said general manager of Sodexo, Michael Jordan.

Anyone who purchases alcohol will receive a wristband to wear during the game.

"That wristband is really just to walk around with a product," said Jordan. "We'll have an alcohol compliance team walking around making sure that people who have alcohol in their hand should because they have a wristband."

Pricing includes:

$12.25 for domestic beer

$13.50 for craft or imported beer

$16.25 for canned cocktails

"We've got a great selection," said Jordan. "Our core brands: We have Miller, Coors, Modelo, Founders, Long Drink and High Noon."

The alcohol stands are set up just outside the stadium concessions perimeter. Jordan said they hired 400 new employees to serve alcohol at 60 sites across the stadium.

Alcohol service won't start until one hour before kickoff and will stop at the start of the fourth quarter.

Jordan said all new staff have undergone certified alcohol server training for safety.

"Statistically, we've been seeing that colleges who are implementing alcohol sales inside the stadium are seeing less incidences in and around the stadium as guests are able to maybe partake a little bit less in the parking lot tailgating," said Jordan. "They know they can grab another beer or two while they're inside. They don't have to drink everything outside."

The Ann Arbor Police Department is also preparing for the season opener.

"We're confident that fans are coming to have a good time, and oftentimes on football game days, alcohol is involved in that good time," said Ann Arbor Deputy Police Chief Patrick Maguire. "But overall, our fans are responsible, and we just ask that they continue to be responsible, and that means knowing what your limit is and also knowing you make sure to get a safe ride home."

Police are also implementing a new interactive guide to help fans this year. Maguire says every officer will have a lanyard that has a QR code leading to a page with questions and answers about a U of M gameday.

"Things like: Where can I park? What's the best entrance into the stadium? What's traffic like before and after the game? What am I allowed to bring into the stadium?" said Maguire.

The QR code guides will be tailored to each individual game.

Saturday's game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.