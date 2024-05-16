Michigan Stadium to offer alcohol sales in upcoming football season

Michigan doctor stranded in Gaza, charges expected in alleged car theft ring and more top stories

Michigan doctor stranded in Gaza, charges expected in alleged car theft ring and more top stories

Michigan doctor stranded in Gaza, charges expected in alleged car theft ring and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The University of Michigan announced that the Big House will offer alcohol sales beginning in the 2024 football season.

The university's Board of Regents approved a Class C liquor license on May 16. Sales will begin on Aug. 31, according to a news release.

The Regents voted in October 2023 to apply for a liquor license for Crisler Center, Yost Arena, and Michigan Stadium. This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation allowing public universities to sell alcohol at stadiums and arenas.

U of M implemented sales at Yost Ice Arena and Crisler Center in February. Officials said there were no reports of alcohol-related incidents at either venue.

"Information gathered from this review helped inform best university practices amongst the venues and scale the sale of alcohol sales to Michigan Stadium," the university said. "Procedures to ensure compliance with state of Michigan laws and Liquor Control Commission rules and regulations have also been implemented by the athletic department, as well as U-M policies related to alcohol."