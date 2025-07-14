Watch CBS News
Air quality alert to continue through Tuesday night for Metro Detroit

By
Paula Wethington






/ CBS Detroit

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect through midnight Tuesday for Southeast Michigan, the state's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Monday. 

The alert is an extension of an existing alert that was issued statewide Saturday and expected to expire Monday night because of drifting wildfire smoke from Canada.  

But the conditions for Tuesday will be more region-specific and are attributed to a forecast of elevated ozone levels. The counties of Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne are listed in Tuesday's alert.  

Pollutants are expected to be in the Orange AQI range, which is "unhealthy for sensitive groups."  

Air quality maps can be found at the MiAir site and the AirNow site. 

