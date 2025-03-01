Chierstin Susel joined the CBS News Colorado team in February 2025 and is excited to be back in the state where her career began as the first full-time female sports anchor in Colorado Springs.

Before coming to Denver, Chierstin was an Emmy-winning sports reporter and anchor in Colorado Springs, Knoxville, Tennessee and Phoenix.

During her time in Phoenix, Chierstin anchored an NFL postgame show and high school football show, among several others, while also getting to cover big events such as the NBA Finals and the Phoenix Open. She had a blast in that role while also teaching the next generation of journalists at her alma mater, Arizona State's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Chierstin Susel on Twitter | on Instagram | on Facebook

In order to try something new, Chierstin took a break from reporting to work in government communications, gained her real estate license and launched her own social media management and content creation company.

RELATED: See The Whole CBS News Colorado Team

It didn't take long to realize her heart belonged to journalism, and she couldn't be happier to return to her passion of telling stories that impact our local communities here in Colorado.

In her free time, Chierstin loves to attend Broncos, Avs, Nuggets, CU football and basketball, and DU hockey games. She also spends as much time as possible with family, trying out the Denver food scene, and taking her dog, Newman, on adventures.

Read Chierstin Susel's latest articles.

Just The Facts

• Hidden talent: jump roping

• Hometown: Medina, Ohio

• Hobbies: cooking, lagree, hiking, golf

• Favorite food: steak, french fries and a Caesar salad

• Favorite vacation spot: Cabo

• What's the biggest risk you've taken? Hard to name one. I'm a risk-taker.

• What keeps you in Colorado? The love of my life



Send an email to Chierstin Susel by selecting her name from the pulldown menu below: