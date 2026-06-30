Colorado state leaders brace for the beginning of "really, really rough fire season"

Near the Colorado-Utah border, several fires merged to devour more than 30,000 acres and counting in the Snyder Fire. That includes the Knowles Fire, which tragically claimed the lives of three wildland firefighters on Saturday.

The Snyder Fire is burning along the Colorado-Utah border. U.S. Wildland Fire Service

"We grieve together, we support one another, and we continue the mission together," said Brian Fennessy, the director of interiors for the U.S. Wildland Service. "That unity is one of the greatest strengths of the nation's wildfire response system."

Thirty-eight-year-old Emily Barker of Clinton Township, Michigan, 27-year-old Nick Hutcherson of Glendale, Arizona, and 27-year-old Sydney Watson of Warrior, Alabama, tragically lost their lives during a burnover while trying to protect Colorado's communities.

"The fire moves through a location or overtakes personnel or equipment where there is no opportunity to utilize escape routes and safety zones," Fennessy explained.

Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township Michigan, Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona, and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior Alabama. CBS

Two others were injured and are fighting to recover in the burn unit at Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora.

"I would ask each and every one of you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers," said Mike Morgan, the state's Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control. "They need our help right now, they need our support."

A serious accident investigation team is now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The sentiment from state leaders in response to the fallen heroes and disaster declarations for five fires burning across the state is that there could be more devastation to come.

"It's a tough time to be here already in what is going to be a really, really rough fire season," said U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado.

"We keep talking about unprecedented, and we say it every year, and I don't believe in unprecedented anymore," said Morgan. "Every year it's getting worse and worse and worse."

Brian Fennessy, director of interiors for the U.S. Wildland Service speaks at a podium with Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet behind him. CBS

According to fire officials, of the thousands of fires that burn across Colorado every year, most are caused by humans. As we head toward the 4th of July weekend, Gov. Jared Polis is now urging everyone to show respect to those on the front lines and find creative ways to celebrate without the use of fireworks.