Denver's Centennial Gardens shut down due to lack of rainwater

Denver's Centennial Gardens abruptly closed over a year ago, and the gates have been chained ever since, leaving residents with questions like why and what's next.

Centennial Gardens CBS

"It's interesting because there are no signs it's been locked up, there are chains out and everything, but the garbage is getting changed, there seems to still be some foliage growing, so not really sure what happened or why it's being neglected," said Andie Anderson, a nearby resident.

Anderson and her dog Gracie were regulars at Centennial Gardens.

"We would come pretty often and do our normal walks, and we would often stop inside," said Anderson. "I would let her off leash, since it's fenced in, let her run around for free, get some of that excess energy out."

The park closed last spring, leaving Andie wondering about its future while on her walks.

"Every day, actually," Anderson said. "I thought Elitch (Gardens) was sold and that was included. So, I just kind of assumed that was part of the deal, but hoped we could have enjoyed it a little bit more."

The gates to Centennial Gardens have been locked. CBS

CBS Colorado reached out to Denver Parks and Rec, which operates Centennial Gardens, for some answers. They say, "The park was designed to be a traditional European garden and with the lack of rainwater … the park is not in good enough condition to reopen."

"It's kind of that English garden feel, which I can understand, if, if the rain's not there, how that, how that's trouble," said Michael, another nearby resident who has also wondered what happened.

"I used to see people do like lawn games and things like that in there for a time, but haven't seen a lot in quite a while," he added.

Denver Parks and Rec also told CBS Colorado that the department is having ongoing conversations about the future of the space, meaning it's still up in the air. Neighbors hope it will reopen and remain a community space.

"Maybe make this an actual dog park," said Anderson.

Centennial Gardens in Denver CBS

"Something people can come and enjoy," said Michael. "I think that'd be good."