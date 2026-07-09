Denver unveils $100 million to create jobs, attract businesses

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has unveiled a $100 million, four-part plan to address everything from workforce development to low interest loans, and incentives for companies to move to the city.

Thursday's press conference was held outside the original Snooze, a popular breakfast and brunch restaurant serving pancakes and mimosas. Snooze, which launched at its Ballpark Neighborhood location 20 years ago, is now a nationwide success. Its co-founder says it's opportunities like these that got his business off the ground.

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"We've got 70 restaurants now, 10 states, we have over 3,000 Snoozers working for us," said co-founder Adam Schlegal. They grew despite the odds.

"Running a restaurant in Denver is actually harder than most," Schlegel added.

He says none of it would have happened without help.

"We would not have existed if it wouldn't have been [for] the city's investment into a business like ours, and in particular, into an area like the Ballpark Neighborhood, which is still rough, but was rougher 20 years ago," Schlegel said.

Now, Mayor Mike Johnston is hoping to create more opportunities for businesses of all kinds to thrive in the city.

"We want the world to know that Denver is open for business," said Johnston.

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The four components of the Denver jobs agenda, according to the city, are to:

Invest in 10,000 quality jobs

Help businesses start, grow, and choose Denver

Revitalize downtown as the economic heart of our city

Prepare Denver residents for the jobs of today and tomorrow

"We think this is an incredibly important, urgent, and ambitious plan to support all of Denver's businesses and all of Denver's residents," Johnston added.

For entrepreneurs like Schlegel, the $100 million plan is priceless.

"Bringing people here and attracting the businesses and that talent is exactly what we need to get the city to feel like what it can be," Schlagel said. "We should be one of the top 10 cities in the country, and it's incentives like this that bring people here that hopefully get us there."

Johnston says most of the $100 million to carry out this plan is coming from the state and federal partners, as well as the Denver Downtown Development Authority, in order to protect the general fund.