Denver Public Schools will implement bell-to-bell cellphone ban

Denver's school board unanimously passed a policy that will require students' personal electronic devices to be turned off and put away while at school. This includes cellphones, smart watches, laptops, tablets and even wireless earbuds.

"It was a thoughtful community recommendation, not a top-down directive," said School Board Director Marlene De La Rosa. "Number two was focused on educational outcomes, not punishment, as we really want to see this as a positive. It is focused on sustained attention, reducing distraction, [and] limiting social media harms during the school day."

CBS

In a survey of more than 7,000 DPS parents, teachers, students, and other community members, more than 60% were in favor of a bell-to-bell ban. That includes about ¾ of all staff surveyed. However, only 2% of students agreed.

"I want to be really clear that this isn't punishment, you know, that the adults, the leadership, the district wants what's best for the kids, wants what's best for their success," said DPS parent, Jamie Chesser.

Chesser has been a part of the community engagement process.

"This is, in my opinion, the way that we need to go for children's success, mental health focus, and also for the teachers," Chesser added.

Denver Public Schools

Now that the board has passed the policy, Superintendent Alex Marrero is tasked with implementation and whether students will be able to keep their devices, off and away, in their possession.

"Immediately after this, the team will engage in crafting admin policy," said Marrero.

CBS Colorado has spoken with several DPS students and parents who've expressed concern about being unable to contact each other in an emergency. DPS has a text alert system in place to notify parents and provide updates in those emergency situations.

There are also exceptions to the policy, including students who rely on their personal devices for healthcare.