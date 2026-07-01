Colorado communities evaluate whether to proceed with fireworks shows

Municipalities all across Colorado are now evaluating if they'll proceed with fireworks events this Fourth of July weekend. Colorado Springs announced it's canceling all commercial fireworks shows, and more communities could follow.

Englewood City Council called a special session on Wednesday evening to discuss whether to have its fireworks show, ultimately deciding to move forward with it. The city council voting against a recommendation by its fire marshal to cancel the display.

Cities such as Thornton are also proceeding with its annual Red, White, and BOOM celebration.

Stephanie Harpring CBS

"We feel comfortable where we are with staffing with the items on safety measures that we put in place with the prevention measures that are in place to conduct the show this weekend," said Stephanie Harpring, the city's deputy chief of fire prevention and community outreach.

Harpring says the city is using smaller fireworks than in previous years and has added additional staff to assist with safety, a decision made after a 10-acre fire broke out in the city earlier this year.

"That brought up some, 'Hey, let's have some discussions,'" she added.

Thornton has also increased penalties for repeat offenders illegally using personal fireworks.

"If they did something last year, we can have the ability to go ahead and increase the fines for this year," Harpring said.

With the controlled environment the city is able to create, Harpring is encouraging people to go out and attend Saturday's big event.

"It's a great time to come together," Harpring said. "It's a great time to view the fireworks together, enjoy it in a safe manner."

The towns of Parker and Castle Rock both say officials are currently monitoring the environmental conditions in the event changes need to be made.

Parker will move its show to Veterans Day in November if it needs to cancel this weekend.