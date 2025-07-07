Boulder County woman faces arson charges three weeks after fire near Flagstaff Mountain

A 31-year-old Boulder County woman is accused of starting a wildfire three weeks ago that burned a small amount of land in the Boulder foothills.

CBS

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Zasquin Benally-Bartell is facing arson charges. She was served with a court summons.

The fire started in the evening on June 14. It burned approximately a quarter of an acre near Flagstaff Mountain. Boulder Fire Rescue Wildland Fire Division Chief Brian Oliver said it took 20 firefighters from multiple departments about 2 hours to contain the fire.

"Fire investigators from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks found two points of origin for the fire. A deputy with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office was able to track down the suspect based on evidence found at the scene and eyewitness statements," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Benally-Bartell is a resident of Louisville. She's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

This summer law enforcement has increased patrols on Flagstaff Road and Flagstaff Mountain in part to try to limit the chance of any human-caused wildfires.