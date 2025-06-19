Police ramp up patrols at Colorado's Flagstaff Mountain in effort to limit illegal activity, reduce Boulder wildfire danger

Authorities in Boulder are adding extra law enforcement patrols and stepping up enforcement of overnight parking at Flagstaff Mountain. The changes for the summer season are being made in an effort to stop anyone from breaking the law late at night.

"If there's people drinking underage, of course, if there's minors involved, marijuana, any of those things, then those deputies will take the appropriate action," said Boulder County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Vinnie Montez.

One of the biggest reasons for the added security is to prevent wildfires. That's something Brian Oliver, Boulder Fire Rescue's Wildland Fire Division Chief, is always on alert for.

"We're one of the highest rated wildfire risk communities in the state," Oliver said. "We try to limit any of those human ignitions, but there's always folks that don't abide by those rules."

Each wildfire, even small ones like what was spotted at a park in Boulder on Saturday, can take a big toll on first responders.

"Not any one fire department can really handle a large emerging wildland fire by themselves," Oliver said. "It took 20 people an hour-and-a-half to 2 hours to contain the fire.

The cause of the weekend fire isn't known yet, but as the weather dries up, Oliver hopes humans won't spark the next one.

"It's not just, you know, 'So what, I flicked my cigarette butt on the on the sidewalk or in the ditch' -- that fire then can displace communities, burn down homes," Oliver said.

Flagstaff Road will remain open overnight because there are homes along the roadway, but authorities are hoping the increased patrols will keep people out of trouble.