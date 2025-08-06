Windy Gap Fire in Colorado forces closure of highways in central and northern Grand County

Windy Gap Fire forces closure of two highways near Granby

Windy Gap Fire forces closure of two highways near Granby

Windy Gap Fire forces closure of two highways near Granby

A new wildfire in Colorado's high country has led to closures of stretches of two different highways. It's located in central Grand County, and it's being called the Windy Gap Fire.

A photo of the Windy Gap Fire on Wednesday. Grand County

The fire is burning west of Granby and so far there's no estimate on its size. On Wednesday it was growing in hot, dry and windy conditions. There were wind gusts of approximately 30 acres being recorded in the evening.

A pre-evacuation order was put in in place for residences in rural areas west and northwest of Granby.

Highway 40 between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs is closed due to the firefight. A large stretch of Highway 125 --north of the Granby area and into Jackson County -- is also closed.

Aerial support for firefighters battling the fire included a helicopter doing water drops.

There have been no reports of injuries related to the Windy Gap Fire.

A red flag warning is under effect for the area where the fire is burning through Friday.