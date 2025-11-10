Small wildfire contained in Colorado foothills in Gilpin County

A wildfire started in the Colorado foothills on Monday evening and was contained after burning no more than an acre, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office. There were no reports of injuries.

Clarissa Tank

The fire was located in northern Gilpin County close to the Shoshoni Yoga Retreat, near the county line separating Gilpin County and Boulder County. That's off of Shoshoni Road, southeast of Nederland.

There's no word on how the fire started.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office assisted Gilpin County authorities with the firefight.