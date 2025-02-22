Warmer weather through the end of February across Colorado

Temperatures will be above normal across Colorado

Let the melting begin! Saturday daytime highs will climb to the low 50s across the Denver metro area with 40s across the mountains.

Tonight a weak cold front arrives bringing gusty winds will develop over portions of the mountains and foothills with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour possible.

Sunday temperatures jump into the low 60s across the I-25 corridor. Conditions will stay sunny and dry.

Into next week, high pressure will dominate keeping temperatures well above normal in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Monday and Wednesday will be windy with 50 mile per hour gusts expected across the Front Range and foothills. By the middle of the week another cold front arrives dropping temperatures back into the 50s along with windy conditions and a chance for some snow in the mountains. Temperatures rebound quickly back into the 60s for the end of the week and first weekend of March.