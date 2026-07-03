Visitors to Colorado's state parks may have different experience than typical this year

It's no secret that Colorado is a great destination for visitors from far away and also for people who live here and want to enjoy a different terrain than their own backyard. That includes summer recreation like camping, fishing, hiking, cycling, paddleboarding, rafting and boating. Everything this state has to offer.

But that might look a little different this year due to some challenges like drought and fire danger.

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"We need people to understand that this summer is gonna be different compared to previous Colorado summers," said Bridget O'Rourke with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said the Fourth of July weekend is the busiest weekend of the year at state parks. This year, visitors should be prepared because they may not be able to celebrate the way they're used to.

"I'm not too afraid to beg. Please, we need people to be careful with fire this summer," said O'Rourke.

There are four major wildland fires burning across the state that measure more than 20,000 acres in size, including the Aspen Acres Fire that has burned 66,896 acres and destroyed dozens of homes in southern Colorado, and the Snyder Fire, which has burned more than 30,000 acres near the Colorado-Utah border. Several counties have enacted Stage 2 Fire Restrictions due to heightened fire risk, including Douglas, Jefferson, and Adams counties.

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"The fires are devastating, and one wrong spark can really have devastating impacts on our local communities, neighbors, families, and the beauty of our state," said O'Rourke. "If you don't think you should be having a fire, you probably shouldn't be having one."

Wildfire risk isn't the only thing that may impact recreation this summer.

Boyd Lake State Park in Northern Colorado closed its boat ramps last weekend for the rest of the season due to low water levels and at Blue Mesa Reservoir, trailer-launched watercraft have lost access to some ramps, but hand-launching non-trailered watercraft is still available.

"So it really is knowing ahead of time if you should really be going in certain areas, and with the wildfires as well, that's gonna be changing hourly, daily, to know whether certain trails are going to be closed because of that," said O'Rourke.