Colorado's Blue Mesa Reservoir changes boat ramp access as water levels continue to drop

Blue Mesa Reservoir in west-central Colorado is making changes to its boat ramp access and marina operations as water levels continue to drop. According to the National Park Service, trailer-launched watercraft will lose access to some ramps but hand-launching non-trailered watercraft will still be available.

The marina infrastructure will be moved to deeper water to keep facilities safe and operational, NPS said.

Blue Mesa Reservoir on June 26, 2026. Bureau of Reclamation

On Friday, June 26, the Lake Fork boat ramp will close to trailered watercraft. Trailer launching will shift to Elk Creek but hand-launching will remain available and the Lake Fork Marina will stay open.

On Sunday, July 5, all boats must vacate Elk Creek Marina slips by 8 p.m. Marina relocation to deeper water begins July 6.

Boyd Lake State Park in Northern Colorado will close its boat ramps at 9 p.m. on June 28 for the rest of the season due to low reservoir levels.

Blue Mesa Reservoir on June 26, 2026. Bureau of Reclamation

Blue Mesa Dam stands 390 feet tall. It, along with Morrow Point Dam and Crystal Dam, holds back the 14 square miles of Blue Mesa Reservoir, the largest reservoir (man-made) in Colorado and the largest body of water in the state overall.

A Colorado Highway 50 bridge over a section of Blue Mesa Reservoir was closed in April 2024 after cracks were found in supports. Traffic was detoured along a route that took drivers an additional six to eight hours to navigate, and the state issued a disaster declaration to acquire federal funding. The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened the bridge to traffic after six months of repair.