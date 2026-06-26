Boyd Lake State Park in Northern Colorado closed to boating after this weekend for low water levels

Boyd Lake State Park in Northern Colorado will close its boat ramps on Sunday for the rest of the season. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, low reservoir levels are the reason why boating will be closed at 9 p.m. on June 28 for the rest of the 2026 season.

Boyd Lake on June 25, 2026. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW said boat ramps are sitting in two to three feet of water with no additional water expected to be allocated to Boyd Lake this summer. Hand-launched vessels, like kayaks and paddleboards, and swimming will still be allowed.

Visitors should expect extended response times to water rescues and recreate at their own risk while park officials evaluate options for ranger boats and water rescue crafts.

"Our top priority at Boyd Lake is making sure everyone goes home safely at the end of the day, and the water level is making that a challenge for us," said Park Manager Lauren Turpin in a statement. "We appreciate how much our community loves being on the water. We ask all visitors to please wear a lifejacket if they come out with hand-launched vessels and paddle crafts."

Last month, CPW warned swimmers at Boyd Lake State Park to use caution during low water levels amid drought conditions across Colorado. Large stretches of exposed shoreline and muddy terrain have replaced what is normally a bustling swim beach area in Loveland.

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The reservoir is filled by the Big Thompson River. CPW manages water recreation, but the Greeley & Loveland Irrigation Company owns the water and controls its levels.

CPW's aquatic biologists will closely monitor the fish population's health.

CPW said Boyd Lake's Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection station will remain open for off-water inspections and decontaminations; however, hours will likely be adjusted due to these circumstances.

Blue Mesa Reservoir on June 26, 2026. Bureau of Reclamation

Blue Mesa Reservoir in west-central Colorado is making changes to its boat ramp access and marina operations as water levels continue to drop. Trailer-launched watercraft will lose access to some ramps, but hand-launching non-trailered watercraft will still be available.