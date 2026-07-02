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Douglas County, Colorado cancels fireworks shows, elevates to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Douglas County announced that it enacted Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Thursday, canceling all fireworks shows, including professional shows, in the county. The elevated fire restriction comes just two days before the 4th of July holiday and weeks of back-and-forth over a canceled, then revived, then canceled fireworks display in Highlands Ranch. 

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the heightened safety measures are immediately necessary following "a comprehensive review of local environmental data, including weather patterns, dangerously low fuel moisture levels, and the availability of state resources.

Douglas County said the fire restrictions include Larkspur and Castle Pines, as well as all of unincorporated Douglas County. 

The following are strictly prohibited under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions:

       •    Open burning of any kind.
       •    Use of fireworks, including professional firework displays.
       •    Use of fires in chimineas, portable fireplaces, or patio fire pits.
       •    Campfires at developed campgrounds or picnic areas.
       •    Use of model rockets.

There are other cities and towns in the Denver metro area hosting professional fireworks shows on the Fourth of July this year.    

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