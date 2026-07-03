Mandatory evacuations ordered for Colorado City as Aspen Acres Fire continues to grow

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order early Friday morning for all of Colorado City as the continues to grow. The town is located west of I-25 between Huerfano County and Burnt Mill Road.

The mandatory evacuation order was issued at 12:30 a.m. and includes west Hatchett Ranch, Burnt Mill Road and all of Colorado City west of I-25. Evacuated areas in addition to Colorado City include Buelah, Rye and San Isabel.

Custer County

The wildfire has destroyed more than 180 structures, including at least 55 homes in both Pueblo and Custer counties. It has burned 66,896 acres since it began on Monday.

The fire has grown to reach approximately 20 miles from Pueblo. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, there is no threat to Pueblo as of Friday morning.

The fire is the largest in the region currently and is burning in Pueblo and Custer counties. It's the country's No. 1 firefighting priority, officials said in a news conference earlier this week.

Gov. Jared Polis said during a news conference on Thursday that the fast-moving wildfire and critical fire conditions pose a significant threat to surrounding communities, and he has asked for federal support to help protect them.

Polis said a federal fire management assistant grant that will cover 75% of the state's eligible firefighting costs has been secured. State emergency funds are also being used to cover the cost of firefighting efforts.

Polis cautioned that there will be long days ahead. Temperatures are expected to rise to 100 degrees, and what little humidity Pueblo County had will disappear, making fire officials nervous for the holiday weekend.

Investigators said the fire was human-caused but are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Several organizations are accepting donations to help support firefighters, evacuation centers and animal shelters during the evacuations.