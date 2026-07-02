Evacuations lifted in Colorado for Snyder Fire as firefighters gain ground

All evacuations and pre-evacuations have been lifted as of Thursday for the Snyder Fire burning on the Colorado-Utah border. According to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team, firefighters are gaining ground on the fire, which is a combination of several fires burning on Colorado's Western Slope.

The Snyder Fire has merged with the Jones Fire and subsequently overtook the Knowles and Gore fires, according to the Forest Service. The latest estimate of the Snyder Fire's size is more than 30,193 acres with 49% containment along the Colorado-Utah border as of Thursday morning.

The Snyder Fire is burning along the Colorado-Utah border. U.S. Wildland Fire Service

Three firefighters died while responding to the Knowles Fire last weekend. The firefighters who died have been identified as Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson. Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Rifle Helitack; Hutcherson, 27 of Glendale, Arizona, was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest; Watson, 26, of Warrior, Alabama, was assigned to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service Rifle Helitack.

Fire officials said the wildfire's growth, burning 13 miles west of Grand Junction, has been minimal over the past few days, with fire managers determining the likelihood of growth is nominal due to pre-existing natural control features, such as cliffs and rocks. Fire officials said crews will continue to strengthen control lines throughout the weekend.

CBS

All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices near Glade Park have been lifted. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has closed public access to multiple state wildlife areas and the boat ramp at the Fruita section of the James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.