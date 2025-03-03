Law firm says video of deadly shooting by Colorado deputy at The Main Event contradicts Douglas County sheriff's statements

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has recently released video of a deadly shooting by one of its deputies at The Main Event last month. A Denver attorney who's representing the family of the man that deputy killed says not only was the shooting not justified, but the video contradicts the sheriff's office's statements.

That shooting occurred just before midnight on Feb. 8 at the family-friendly entertainment venue at 64 Centennial Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. A shooting had occurred inside the venue, and a woman was later arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in that shooting. Before she was arrested, however, a Douglas County sheriff's deputy responded to calls about the shooting and found a man with a handgun in the parking lot.

The deputy, armed with a rifle, approaches the man and shouts, "hey, drop the gun! Drop the gun now!"

About seven seconds had elapsed from the time the deputy got out of his cruiser to the first shot being fired, and it was about three seconds between the time he first shouted to his first firing his gun. He fired nine rounds in about three seconds, killing the man, who was later identified as 23-year-old Jalin Seabron.

A screenshot of security camera footage at The Main Event shows a Douglas County sheriff's deputy, left, approaching Jail Seabron in the parking lot of the entertainment venue on Feb. 8, 2025 moments before the deputy shot the 23-year-old man. The Main Event via Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said Seabron was pointing that handgun toward several people and refused commands to drop the gun from the deputy. Seabron's family and their attorney Tyrone Glover had previously disputed claims made by the sheriff's office and say the video contradicts those statements and shows that the shooting was not justified.

"Today, video footage of the fatal shooting of Jalin Seabron by a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy has been released, confirming what Jalin's family has maintained since viewing the footage: this shooting was unjustified, unnecessary, and in direct violation of the Sheriff Office's own policies and procedures," Glover said. "The video evidence directly contradicts multiple statements made by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office regarding the circumstances of Jalin's death."

The video released by the sheriff's office shows that the deputy did not identify himself as law enforcement before firing those shots, although the emergency lights on his cruiser were activated. The narrator in the sheriff's office video says Seabron turned toward the deputy.

"My deputy heard on the radio: 'shooting, multiple reports of shots heard, gunshots,'" Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said. "The gunman pointed his gun at several people and refused multiple commands to put his gun down before turning toward my deputy. These situations unfold very quickly, and this individual forced my deputy to make a split-second life-or-death decision. It's a decision that no law enforcement officer ever wants to make, but one that could not be avoided."

A screenshot of body-worn camera footage shows a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy shouting commands at Jalin Seabron moments before shooting the 23-year-old in the parking lot of The Main Event in Highlands Ranch on Feb. 8, 2025. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Glover, however, says Seabron was focused on protecting his family and only turned his head toward the deputy before the deputy shot him.

"Jalin's back was turned to the deputy when shots were fired," Glover said. "The deputy shot Jalin nine times in the back."

What took place inside the main event prior to the deputy shooting Seabron is still under investigation, but investigators have said that 23-year-old Nevaeha Crowley-Sanders, the woman who was arrested inside The Main Event, shot another woman, injuring her, after a physical confrontation occurred inside a bathroom at the venue.

One woman who knows Crowley-Sanders has told other media outlets that Crowley-Sanders had been attacked and robbed by a group of women prior to receiving the firearm she allegedly used in the shooting. She has since been charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and several other charges.

Six other people allegedly involved in the confrontation or shooting have also been arrested and face various charges ranging from accessory to attempted first-degree murder to menacing to assault to tampering with evidence.

Investigators have not said whether they believe Seabron was involved in the shooting inside, but they do believe he was there with Crowley-Sanders and several others. Seabron's family's attorney says the group was at The Main Event to celebrate Seabron's birthday.

The sheriff's office's video -- which it says is unedited and includes security camera, dashcam, and body-worn camera footage -- and full statements by the sheriff can be seen here. The law firm's full video analysis and response can be seen here.