U.S. 36 closed both directions from Federal to Sheridan Boulevard due to police activity

Westminster police say U.S. 36 is closed going both directions from Federal to Sheridan Boulevard due to police activity.

The police department says US 36 is closed due to an ongoing incident and asks drivers to seek alternate routes. 

CDOT initially posted a message on X saying that lanes going both directions are closed due to police activity between Lowell Boulevard and US 287.

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide more updates. 

