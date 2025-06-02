Watch CBS News
Tornado warning in effect in northeastern Colorado, funnel spotted 12 miles west of Sterling

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A tornado warning is in effect in Logan County. A funnel was spotted by a weather spotter 12 miles west of Sterling, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was also in effect for far eastern Weld County but that warning expired at 7:30 p.m.

The storm system is slow-moving and also bringing heavy hail.

The risks for severe weather across eastern Colorado on Monday include damaging winds, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes. 

