Tornado warning in effect in northeastern Colorado, funnel spotted 12 miles west of Sterling
A tornado warning is in effect in Logan County. A funnel was spotted by a weather spotter 12 miles west of Sterling, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning was also in effect for far eastern Weld County but that warning expired at 7:30 p.m.
The storm system is slow-moving and also bringing heavy hail.
The risks for severe weather across eastern Colorado on Monday include damaging winds, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes.