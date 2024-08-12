Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters convicted on 7 of 10 counts in Colorado election interference case

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found guilty Monday on seven out of 10 counts in her Colorado election interference case.

Peters, 68, was convicted of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

She was acquitted of an additional count of criminal impersonation, a charge of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and an identity theft charge. She pleaded not guilty to all counts in 2022.

In a file photo, Tina Peters, former Mesa County clerk, listens during her trial on March 3, 2023, in Grand Junction, Colo. (Scott Crabtree/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP) Scott Crabtree / AP

Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Matthew Barrett read the jury's verdict Monday after about four hours of deliberation in the case that started roughly two-and-a-half years ago. The charges stem from allegations that, as the top election official in Mesa County, Peters helped breach the county election computer systems.

In a grand jury indictment against her, prosecutors described Peters' efforts as "a deceptive scheme which was designed to influence public servants, breach security protocols, exceed permissible access to voting equipment and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people."

Prosecutors said Peters was seeking fame and became "fixated" on voting problems after becoming involved with those who had questioned the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election results.

The case marked the first prosecution of a local election official over a suspected security breach in connection with the 2020 election. The breach heightened concerns over the possibility that rogue election workers could use their access and knowledge in a threat to election security.

Peters, a Republican, has been embraced by election deniers, including MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who said the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.

She did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment Monday evening and an email was bounced back as undeliverable. One of her attorneys also did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

"Tina Peters willfully compromised her own election equipment trying to prove Trump's Big Lie. She has been found guilty of 4 felonies and 3 misdemeanors by a jury of her peers and will now face the consequences of her actions," Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement. "Today's verdict sends a clear message: we will not tolerate any effort to threaten the security of our gold standard elections. I am proud that justice for Colorado voters has been served today."

Peters is due to be sentenced on Oct. 3.