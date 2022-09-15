Mike Lindell describes FBI encounter, Tina Peters case

CBS News Colorado has learned that a federal grand jury in Denver is looking into election-related issues. Subpoenas have already been issued and items seized.

It was at a fast food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota when FBI agents approached Mike Lindell. He was presented with a search warrant. He told CBS News Colorado that it was for his phone.

"I said, 'I'm not giving you the phone' and I said, 'You are going to have to arrest me' and they said, 'No, we are taking the phone.'"

The MyPillow CEO indicated the subject with the agents included Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

"They asked me when was the first time you met Tina Peters. I said I was at the cyber symposium in August of 2021," said Lindell.

Peters is already charged in Colorado state court regarding secure election equipment images that were posted on the internet. She and Lindell both believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Speaking via Zoom from Minnesota, Lindell told CBS News Colorado investigator Rick Sallinger, "They are worried about an image out of Mesa County with Tina Peters when she did her back up. I'm sure you are aware of it. It's up there on Frankspeech.com."

Lindell revealed a letter stating a criminal investigation of a suspected felony is being conducted by a federal grand jury in the District of Colorado.

There is also a subpoena to testify with the name Michael J. Lindell and a box marked documents checked, the one marked person is not.

Sallinger asked, "Do you have to appear in person for what they are seeking?"

Lindell replied, "No, I already gave them the cellphone. All the rest of it is cellphone, cellphone, cellphone."

The information in the subpoena is to be turned over by Nov. 3 to federal offices in Grand Junction.